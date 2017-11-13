ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Man suspected in stabbing hit by car while fleeing

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2017 - 4:28 am
 

A man was struck by a car Monday morning in front of a central Las Vegas Valley casino as he fled after stabbing another man.

The two men were arguing about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Skinny Duggan’s Casino & Lounge, 4127 W. Charleston Blvd., when one man suddenly stabbed the other several times with a pair of scissors, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The stabber fled and ran into the eastbound lanes of Charleston where he was hit by a vehicle, Gordon said. That vehicle fled the scene, he said.

Both men were hospitalized and are expected to survive, Gordon said. Police are searching for the hit-and-run vehicle that struck the attacker.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like