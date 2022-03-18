Man wanted in Strip stabbings arrested in Illinois

Authorities in Illinois have apprehended a man sought in the Jan. 9 stabbings of three people on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bradley Pitts, 26, was arrested by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois and US Marshals on March 16 in connection with a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Bradley Pitts, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in the community of Maywood, Illinois. The arrest was made by the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said.

Pitts was wanted in a Jan. 9 stabbing in the parking lot of the MGM Grand. The victims survived, and Las Vegas police successfully obtained an arrest warrant for Pitts the next day on three counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm.

The arrest of Pitts was the second encounter Cook County authorities had with Pitts in two months. On Jan. 24, they’d pulled him over in Chicago as he drove a blue Jaguar, but he fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said. This was when Illinois authorities realized he was wanted in Las Vegas.

Pitts is now being held in a jail in Maywood on a $25,000 bond. Extradition proceedings are pending.

