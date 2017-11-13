Man who stabbed another man struck by car while fleeing

A man was struck by a car Monday morning after he stabbed another man in front of a central valley casino.

The two men were arguing about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Skinny Duggan’s Casino & Lounge, 4127 W. Charleston Blvd., when one man suddenly stabbed the other several times with a pair of scissors, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The stabber fled and ran into the eastbound lanes of Charleston where he was hit by a vehicle, Gordon said. That vehicle also fled the scene.

Both men were hospitalized and are expected to survive, Gordon said, and police are searching for the hit-and-run vehicle that struck the stabber.

