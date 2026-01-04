Man with history of violence is paroled; arrested again on suspicion of beating, kidnapping woman

Richard A. Bartlett, 35, was arrested Dec. 16 on allegations he kidnapped his girlfriend and kept her captive in a vehicle overnight, police said.

A Las Vegas man paroled after serving close to six years for attempted murder, and who had been accused of brutally beating and stabbing a woman in 2018, was arrested last month on allegations he kidnapped his girlfriend and kept her captive in a vehicle overnight.

Richard A. Bartlett, 35, was arrested Dec. 16, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report, after investigators said he punched and chased his girlfriend before he dragged her by her hair to a parked vehicle in Las Vegas during the early morning hours of Dec. 10.

Bartlett, who made headlines in 2018 after a woman he had been accused of stabbing at least 17 times stayed in a tent at a homeless encampment for multiple days instead of getting treatment for her wounds because she feared for her life, according to previous Las Vegas Review-Journal reporting, has a detailed history of violence in Southern Nevada.

Now, Bartlett is again accused of committing acts of extreme violence against a woman he was in a relationship with.

The report states that Bartlett terrorized the woman, also in her 30s, “throughout the night” on Dec. 9 into Dec. 10 and cut her leg with a knife before she was able to escape the vehicle, a 2019 Kia Soul, on Dec. 10 when Bartlett fell asleep.

The woman told police that she and Bartlett had been using methamphetamine on Dec. 9 and that Bartlett had accused her of cheating on him and threatened to set her on fire, according to the report.

She said he also threatened to have her killed and that he “knew people who would do it” for $1,500, the report showed.

The woman told investigators Bartlett had recently been released from prison and that the two had been living in the Kia Soul, which was usually parked across the street from Bartlett’s mother’s home in Las Vegas, the report said.

Bartlett, according to online Nevada Department of Corrections records, became eligible for parole in August 2024 after serving close to six years of a sentence of up to 15 years for attempted murder.

Previous trouble with the law

The woman in the 2018 case told investigators that she was afraid of Bartlett, so she hid at a homeless camp for five days in deteriorating health. She was found Dec. 10, 2018, at the camp, vomiting blood and trying to tend to her wounds inside a tent near McLaurine and Glen avenues, according to Metro.

The woman told police that Bartlett had a history of beating and stabbing her.

Bartlett had been arrested on Sept. 6, 2018, in connection with a different attack, and he was charged with attempted murder and domestic battery, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Court records showed that on Sept. 24, 2018, all felony charges against Bartlett were dismissed and his only bail condition — to stay away from the victim — was lifted.

Bartlett, according to court records of his plea deal, agreed in 2021 to plead guilty to one charge of attempted murder in exchange for all other charges against him being dismissed. Bartlett’s plea was an Alford plea, meaning he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

Beat ‘over and over’

About a week before the woman was found in 2018, she said during an interview with detectives, she ran into Bartlett at a Las Vegas gas station.

Bartlett took the woman back to his parents’ house, and for the next two days would not let her leave, according to the woman’s statements in a police report.

During that period, she told police, he beat her “over and over” with his fists, according to the report. The woman told investigators that Bartlett grew increasingly violent on Dec. 5, 2018, kicking her and stomping on her head, neck and torso before allegedly stabbing her “all over her body” with a pocketknife.

According to Bartlett’s most recent arrest report, he “knocked out” his girlfriend’s “front five top teeth” with one punch in November during an argument in his mother’s front yard.

The report states that Bartlett punched the woman after she told Bartlett of her plans to leave their relationship.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Bartlett also faces charges of domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with the intent to commit sexual assault, and battery by a parolee, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

An online Clark County Detention Center roster showed that Bartlett remained an inmate at the facility as of Friday afternoon. According to court records, Bartlett is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Nancy Bernstein on Monday.

A message to the Clark County district attorney’s office seeking comment was not returned.

