Man wounded in southeast Las Vegas gang-related stabbing

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is expected to survive after an apparent gang-related stabbing Thursday night in the southeast valley.

The man was walking through a neighborhood near Harmon Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 about 10:20 p.m. when two other men stopped him and asked if he was in a gang, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

When the man said “no,” one of the other men stabbed him in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital, Holmes said, and his injury wasn’t life-threatening. The stabber is still at large.

Harmon Avenue and U.S. Highway 95 LAs Vegas, Nevada