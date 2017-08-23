Mesquite police accuse woman of attempted murder in stabbing

Deanna J. Flores (Mesquite Police Department)

Mesquite police accused a 51-year-old woman of attempted murder in a Monday stabbing.

Officers responded about 1:35 p.m. to an apartment complex at 280 Riverside Road, near West Mesquite Boulevard, police said.

Police spokesman Quinn Averett said the woman, identified as Deanna J. Flores of Mesquite, stabbed a man with a kitchen knife during an argument. She was booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

The man stabbed was taken to a local hospital. Averett said he is expected to survive.

280 Riverside Road, Mesquite,NV