Multiple people injured in stabbing at Las Vegas nightclub

An early morning stabbing at a Las Vegas nightclub left three men injured with at least one in critical condition, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a stabbing at Embassy nightclub at 3355 Procyon St., near the Las Vegas Strip, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two men were taken to University Medical Center and one went to MountainView Hospital, Metro spokesman Corey Moon said.

