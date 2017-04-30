Multiple people injured in stabbing outside Las Vegas nightclub

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An early morning stabbing outside a Las Vegas nightclub left three men injured with one in critical condition, police said.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, police responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Embassy nightclub at 3355 Procyon St., near the Strip, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The three stabbings occurred after a large fight broke out among a group of people, Metro spokesman Grant Rogers said.

One man suffered from a stab wound to the abdomen and another from stab wounds to the arms and face, Roger said. Both were taken to University Medical Center.

The third man was driven by a friend to MountainView Hospital and is in stable condition, Rogers said.

There is so far no suspect information, Metro said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

36.1276435,-115.1834373