Murder suspect posted on Snapchat in victim’s car, clothes

A murder suspect allegedly posted on Snapchat after the stabbing while he drove to Texas in the victim’s car, according to Las Vegas police arrest documents.

Nile Herrington, 23, was arrested Nov. 2 north of Austin, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face charges of open murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, residential burglary and theft, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Herrington is accused of stabbing 34-year-old Anthony King inside an apartment at City View Apartments, 3355 Arville St., on Oct. 25, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Detectives spoke to friends of King who gave officers photos from Herrington’s Snapchat, where he had reportedly posted multiple times wearing King’s unique jewelry, driving King’s car and hanging out in Texas, the arrest report said.

King owned multiple short-term rentals in Las Vegas and hired Herrington to clean them, police said. Investigators believe Herrington stabbed King with a steak knife found at the scene, took King’s 2019 Lexus and robbed the victim’s residence at Veer Towers on Las Vegas Boulevard South before driving to Texas.

“Nile posted a video showing several items of designer clothing items on the bed which were identified by friends to belong to King,” according to the report. “The video appears to have been taken from inside King‘s room at the Veer Tower and the clothing items are estimated to have cost more than ten thousand dollars.”

Herrington also posted on his social media about a “life changing experience he had in Vegas,” police said.

He had not yet been extradited as of Friday evening, according to jail records.

