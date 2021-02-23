50°F
Stabbings

Neighbors argue, woman stabs man in self-defense, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 11:18 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man is expected to survive after police say he was stabbed in the back during a “neighbor dispute” on Monday night.

Lt. David Gordon said officers were called to the 6200 block of Camino De Rosa Drive around 7:39 p.m. after a woman called 911 and said her husband had been stabbed. When they arrived they found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen. The man was taken to the hospital, where Gordon said he is expected to recover.

A woman was detained, Gordon said. He said the man and the woman were neighbors who had been fighting earlier in the evening.

“It appears that the stabbing stemmed from a neighbor dispute that escalated when the male attacked the female and the female stabbed the male to fend off the attack,” Gordon said, adding that the woman appeared to have stabbed the man out of self-defense.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

