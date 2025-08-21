109°F
Stabbings

No arrest made following deadly east Las Vegas fight, police say

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a stabbing on the 5100 block o ...
Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the scene of a stabbing on the 5100 block of Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2025 - 1:09 pm
 

Las Vegas police have submitted a deadly east Las Vegas stabbing and strangulation case for a self-defense review.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, no arrest has been made following a deadly fight Aug. 14 in Las Vegas.

That day, police were called about 6:40 a.m. to the area of the Whitney Library in the 5100 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, after a stabbing was reported by several 911 callers.

Arriving officers found a man unresponsive and another person suffering from a large laceration. Officers provided medical aid before paramedics arrived, but the unresponsive man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 22-year-old Isaiah Cervantes. His cause of death was listed as homicide by way of strangulation.

The Metro spokesman said the case will be submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for a self-defense review.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

