Northeast Las Vegas stabbing leads to arrest of woman

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman faces a domestic battery charge after a stabbing Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

The woman, 44-year-old Maria L. Reyes-Montes, was booked into Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police records show. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Documents implicate her in a d, which happened about 3:50 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Cheyenne Avenue.

Metro Lt. Greg Munson said a man was stabbed and hospitalized. He was expected to survive his injury.

The man stabbed knew his assailant, Munson said.

