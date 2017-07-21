ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stabbings

Northeast Las Vegas stabbing leads to arrest of woman

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2017 - 4:45 am
 

A woman faces a domestic battery charge after a stabbing Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

The woman, 44-year-old Maria L. Reyes-Montes, was booked into Clark County Detention Center, Las Vegas police records show. Her bail was set at $20,000.

Documents implicate her in a d, which happened about 3:50 a.m. on the 3300 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near East Cheyenne Avenue.

Metro Lt. Greg Munson said a man was stabbed and hospitalized. He was expected to survive his injury.

The man stabbed knew his assailant, Munson said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like