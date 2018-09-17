Officials seek information about stabbing at Lake Mead

National Park Service investigators are seeking information about a stabbing that happened at Lake Mead National Recreation Area this month.

A backpack was left in the area where a man was stabbed on Sept. 7, 2018, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Lake Mead National Recreation Area, National Park Service)

Early on Sept. 7, Lake Mead officials received a call that a man was stabbed near Stewarts Point and Blue Point Bay in the northern part of the lake, officials said.

The man was camping with another person, who was not injured, National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The victim was flown to an unspecified hospital with critical injuries.

The stabbing suspect fled the scene on foot but left behind a black backpack with yellow-green trim, park officials said.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 888-653-0009. Tipsters also may email nps_isb@nps.gov or submit a tip online at nps.gov/ISB.

Tips may be submitted anonymously, but officials are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

36.361337, -114.401229