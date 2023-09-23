77°F
Stabbings

Person fatally stabbed during fight on RTC bus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
Updated September 22, 2023 - 9:56 pm
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Frida ...
Henderson police investigate a fatal stabbing after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (NDOT)

A fight among multiple people on an RTC bus resulted in a fatal stabbing Friday evening.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. near North Boulder Highway and Water Street, according to Henderson police.

Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died.

A subject involved in the incident remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.

No other information was available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

