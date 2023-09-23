Person fatally stabbed during fight on RTC bus
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. near North Boulder Highway and Water Street, according to Henderson police.
A fight among multiple people on an RTC bus resulted in a fatal stabbing Friday evening.
Officers arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died.
A subject involved in the incident remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators.
No other information was available.
