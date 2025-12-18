Person dies in central Las Vegas stabbing
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The stabbing was reported just before 12:25 p.m. on the 800 block of Weaver Drive, just off H Street and north of West Owens Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.
Both parties involved were transported to a local hospital; one died and another had non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
