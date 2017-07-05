Police end barricade situation after stabbing in southeast Las Vegas

Officers are questioning the husband of a woman who was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Metro police are working at the scene of a stabbing and barricade situation at an apartment complex on Boulder Highway near Nellis Boulevard in southeast Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that led to a barricade situation at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 5:45 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a stabbing at 4625 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s husband, a possible suspect in the stabbing, was uncooperative and would not leave his apartment for several hours, Meltzer said.

Police ended the barricade after determining the man was not considered dangerous. No arrest was made as officers continued to investigate.

