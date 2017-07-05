ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Stabbings

Police end barricade situation after stabbing in southeast Las Vegas

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 8:54 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that led to a barricade situation at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Just before 5:45 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of a stabbing at 4625 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a woman suffering from a stab wound, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s husband, a possible suspect in the stabbing, was uncooperative and would not leave his apartment for several hours, Meltzer said.

Police ended the barricade after determining the man was not considered dangerous. No arrest was made as officers continued to investigate.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Stabbings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like