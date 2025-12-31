Police: Gravy dispute at North Las Vegas KFC leads to stabbing, arrests

Police said two men face attempted murder charges after one of them, upset about the gravy he received with his order, went behind the counter to confront employees.

A KFC fast-food restaurant is seen in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A dispute and stabbing over gravy at a North Las Vegas KFC led to the arrests of two men on Saturday, according to police.

Police said James Carter, 48, and Gerald Carter, 32, face attempted murder charges after Gerald Carter, upset about the gravy he received with his order, went behind the counter to confront employees at the fried chicken restaurant, located at 1318 West Craig Road.

James Carter, Gerald’s uncle, then followed, North Las Vegas police said in their arrest reports. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m.

The names of victims are redacted in the reports, though police said the Carters cornered at least one employee near the drive-thru window. According to the reports, surveillance footage from the restaurant showed James Carter punching and wrestling with an employee while Gerald Carter stabbed an employee.

Gerald Carter later told officers that an employee had called him names and disrespected him, which led to the fight. Gerald Carter also said his weapon — described by police as a large folding knife — “stayed in his pocket the entire fight.”

Officers also said that, in the video footage, James Carter appeared to have had an employee in a chokehold for several seconds. The two men had left the restaurant and were walking down the sidewalk when police, who had received calls about the fight, arrived.

A victim was taken to University Medical Center. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.

James Carter, who claimed he was feeling faint after the stabbing, was taken into custody after being hospitalized. Gerald Carter also was arrested and taken to the North Las Vegas Detention Center.

Gerald Carter is being held on $100,000 bail while his uncle is being held on $10,000 bail, according to court records.

Online inmate databases indicate that both remain in custody.

