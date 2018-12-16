Police hunt for suspect after man stabbed in central Las Vegas

Police were searching for a suspect Saturday night after a man was hospitalized from a stabbing in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.
Police arrived in the 1300 block of Searles Avenue, near East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street, to find a man suffering from a stab wound, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko. The stabbing appears to be domestic-violence related, police said.
The man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Matchko said.
The suspect in the stabbing was not in custody Saturday night. Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available.
1300 block of Searles Avenue, Las Vegas