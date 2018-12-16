Police hunt for suspect after man stabbed in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police were searching for a suspect Saturday night after a man was hospitalized from a stabbing in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrived in the 1300 block of Searles Avenue, near East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street, to find a man suffering from a stab wound, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko. The stabbing appears to be domestic-violence related, police said.

The man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Matchko said.

The suspect in the stabbing was not in custody Saturday night. Further information about the stabbing was not immediately available.

