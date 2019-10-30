Police investigate 2 stabbings at central Las Vegas complex

Two men were stabbed during an altercation at a central Las Vegas apartment complex early Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate the stabbing of two men at an apartment complex on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were stabbed during an altercation at a central Las Vegas apartment complex early Wednesday.

One man is in critical condition with a stab wound to his abdomen while the other suffered serious cuts to his face, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. Both are expected to survive.

One man was found about 3:15 a.m. in a courtyard at the Desert Pointe Apartments on the 900 bock of Sierra Vista Avenue, near East Desert Inn and South Maryland Parkway. The other was found in an apartment.

As of 5 a.m., police were trying to determine if the men stabbed each other or if a third person was involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glen Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.