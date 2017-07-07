Police investigate after man stabbed in south Las Vegas Valley

The stabbing happened about 6:10 p.m. on the 7900 block of Windward Road, near Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon in the south valley.

The stabbing happened about 6:10 p.m. on the 7900 block of Windward Road, near Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

A man was stabbed in the neck after an argument with an acquaintance, Hank said. The man was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit and was undergoing surgery as of Thursday night.

The acquaintance who stabbed the man is not in custody, police said. Detectives continue to investigate.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

7900 block of Windward Road, Las Vegas, NV