Police investigate fatal stabbing in Las Vegas hotel room

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2021 - 2:29 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Friday at a hotel in central Las Vegas.

Police wrote in a press release that the stabbing unfolded at 12:17 a.m. in a hotel room in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Valley View Boulevard.

Police said a man was found with multiple stab wounds inside a hotel room at the property. The victim was rushed to University Medical Center where he died.

Police said the investigation indicates an argument broke out between two men who knew each other and that the argument was “narcotics related.”

They did not say whether an arrest had been made. The name of the man killed has also not been released yet by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police urged anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

