Stabbings

Police investigate northeast Las Vegas stabbing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2021 - 6:42 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Detectives are investigating a stabbing in the northeast valley early Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident about 4:10 a.m. near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to Lt. Katie Geiger.

The male victim was taken to University Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

