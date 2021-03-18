Police investigate northeast Las Vegas stabbing

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in the northeast valley early Thursday, according to police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded to the incident about 4:10 a.m. near East Sahara Avenue and South Lamb Boulevard, according to Lt. Katie Geiger.

The male victim was taken to University Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available.

