Police investigate possible assault with high-heel shoe on Strip

Las Vegas police say a man was accosted by Wednesday morning by two women on a sidewalk near the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip, one of whom apparently attacked him with a high-heel shoe.

Two women were in custody Wednesday morning after security at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip reported a man was stabbed.

Police later said the man may have been cut by a high-heel shoe.

Security reported finding the injured man just after 5:30 a.m., but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said at 6 a.m. officers were still trying to determine where the man was attacked.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said the man was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by two women. One of the women attempted to take his wallet, Hadfield said.

During the altercation, the man was cut on the torso, possibly by a high-heeled shoe, he said. The man then contacted security guards.

Police detained two women in connection with the stabbing near Carnaval Court, near Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel on the Strip. The injured man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The man did not lose his wallet in the altercation, Hadfield said.

