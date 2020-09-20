Police investigate possible stabbing in central Las Vegas

Police found a man who they believe was stabbed outside a central Las Vegas apartment building Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police found a man who they believe was stabbed outside a central Las Vegas apartment building Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the complex just before 9 a.m. on the 3600 block of University Center Drive after receiving reports of a fight involving multiple people and gunfire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

No one is in police custody, and no victims of the gunfire were found. Detectives are en route to the scene, and authorities are investigating.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.