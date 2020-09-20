86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Stabbings

Police investigate possible stabbing in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2020 - 10:08 am
 

Police found a man who they believe was stabbed outside a central Las Vegas apartment building Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the complex just before 9 a.m. on the 3600 block of University Center Drive after receiving reports of a fight involving multiple people and gunfire, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

No one is in police custody, and no victims of the gunfire were found. Detectives are en route to the scene, and authorities are investigating.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
More details emerge in Fox 5 layoffs
2
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
Strip casinos dominate COVID tracing list, Cosmopolitan on top
3
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
Murder trial pushed to September for Henderson psychologist
4
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
Take an exclusive look inside Allegiant Stadium
5
Kenny Sanchez fired as coach at Florida school after 2 games
Kenny Sanchez fired as coach at Florida school after 2 games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST