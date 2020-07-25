Police investigate reported stabbing in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in the arm in east Las Vegas, sending him to a hospital with minor injuries.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that was reported in east Las Vegas on Saturday.

At noon, officers responded to the 4800 block of Fiesta Way, where a woman stabbed a man in the arm, said detective Kenny Nogle.

The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and the woman fled before police arrived, Nogle said.

“Detectives will be responding and investigating,” he said in a text.

