Police investigate stabbing at Palazzo on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday morning at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police are investigating a reported stabbing Wednesday morning, Aug. 8, 2018, at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday morning at the Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were unsure where the stabbing took place, but they did take two women into custody near Carnaval Court, which is near Harrah’s and The Linq Hotel on the Strip.

The man who was stabbed is expected to survive the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter