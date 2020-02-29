Police investigate stabbing on Strip

Las Vegas police were looking for three people suspected in a stabbing Saturday morning on the Strip that sent one person to a hospital.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police were looking for three people suspected in a stabbing Saturday morning on the Strip that sent one person to a hospital.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said a person was reported stabbed somewhere in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. Police did not immediately specific where exactly the stabbing happened.

As of 10 a.m., an area was blocked off inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Palazzo after it was reported someone was seen cleaning an item in a fountain, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said.

Detectives were searching for “threat male suspects” who are believed to be connected to the stabbing, Nogle said.

Giving a preliminary account of what happened, Nogle said the three suspects and the person stabbed were in a physical fight. He said two suspects reportedly assaulted the person with hands and feet and a third suspect stabbed the person.

Officers were responding to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Ibarra said.

Nobody was in custody as of about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Nogle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Palazzo.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.