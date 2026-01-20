Police investigate stabbings in central Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a double stabbing Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Grandson kills grandmother in central Las Vegas Valley, police say

Police: Gravy dispute at North Las Vegas KFC leads to stabbing, arrests

Man with history of violence is paroled; arrested again on suspicion of beating, kidnapping woman

Las Vegas maintenance man dies after attack by machete-wielding tenant, prosecutors say

Police are investigating a double stabbing Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The stabbing occurred just before noon on the 400 block of East Twain Avenue near Paradise Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Two people have been hospitalized with apparent stab wounds, one in critical condition.

It is believed this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.