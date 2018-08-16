Police investigate ‘suspicious’ stabbing in east Las Vegas Valley

A man is expected to survive after he was stabbed in the stomach Wednesday night in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to reports of a man with a stab wound on the 2100 block of North Lamb Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

The man’s story about how he was stabbed was “suspicious,” Johansson said. The man was hospitalized but his injury was not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the stabbing. No suspects are in custody.

2100 North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV