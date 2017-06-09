ad-fullscreen
Stabbings

Police investigating stabbing at east Las Vegas business

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2017 - 10:58 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was stabbed at an east Las Vegas business Thursday night.

The stabbing happened about 10:10 p.m. at 1780 S. Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. One person was found with a stab wound to the abdomen.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the stabbing, but police said they had the suspected attacker in custody.

The person stabbed was taken to a nearby trauma unit in an unknown condition. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

