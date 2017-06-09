Police investigating stabbing at east Las Vegas business

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was stabbed at an east Las Vegas business Thursday night.

The stabbing happened about 10:10 p.m. at 1780 S. Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dori Koren said. One person was found with a stab wound to the abdomen.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments that led up to the stabbing, but police said they had the suspected attacker in custody.

The person stabbed was taken to a nearby trauma unit in an unknown condition. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

1780 S Mojave Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89104