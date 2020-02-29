Police investigating stabbing reported at Strip casino

Reported in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police were looking for three people suspected in a stabbing Saturday morning on the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said a person was reported stabbed near the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. Police did not immediately specific where exactly the stabbing happened.

Officers were responding to the scene at about 7:30 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Ibarra said.

Later Saturday morning, Metro Lt. Ken Nogle said detectives were searching for “three male suspects” who are believed to be connected to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

