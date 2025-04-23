Police: Las Vegas man took gun from ‘rambling’ grandson before fatal stabbing

A Las Vegas man accused of killing his grandfather with a hunting knife had recently had a handgun taken away from him by his grandfather, according to a police report.

Jourdan Nepo, accused of stabbing grandfather to death, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man stabbed his grandfather to death with a hunting knife a day after his grandfather took his gun away after finding him crying and rambling his bedroom, according to an arrest report.

Jourdan Nepo, 28, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center after his grandfather, Salei Nepo, was found with multiple stab wounds to his torso at his south Las Vegas home, in the 10700 block of Wildhurst Street, near Bermuda Road and East Cactus Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to an arrest report, Salei Nepo on Sunday found his grandson “crying in his bedroom” and “rambling and not making any sense,” which led him to confiscate Jourdan Nepo’s handgun for “safety reasons.”

Sunday night, the elder Nepo slept in his grandson’s bedroom “to calm him down” and made him breakfast Monday morning, the report said.

Just after 6 p.m. on Monday, the report stated, Jourdan Nepo went to his grandmother’s bedroom and appeared “to be looking for something.” His grandmother said Salei “took the gun” and that Jourdan should ask his grandfather “if he wanted it back,” the report said.

Instead, the report stated, Jourdan “searched a box that belonged to Salei” in the room and “retrieved a hunting knife with a brown handle.”

After Jourdan left the bedroom, his grandmother said she followed him into the home’s living room, where she saw her grandson “with his hands over his head, preparing to stab Salei,” according to the report.

Salei Nepo had been lying on a couch in the living room at the time of the stabbing, according to the report. First responders rendered medical aid on him until he was transferred to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro officers who responded saw the garage door open at the home and a man later identified as Jourdan Nepo inside “covered in blood sitting on a chair.”

At least one officer heard Jourdan Nepo say “I killed him” in an “excited” manner, according to the report.

One relative described Jourdan Nepo as having “a history of using narcotics” and said he knew that Jourdan had “smoked something bad and began to talk to the walls” during an episode in 2024, according to the report.

Jourdan Nepo faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. He appeared briefly before Las Vegas Justice Court pro tem Judge Lisa Luzaich on Tuesday.

Nepo is scheduled to be back in court for a status check hearing on Thursday, according to court records.

