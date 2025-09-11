Police look for man allegedly stabbed on Las Vegas bus

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who police believe was stabbed on a bus in the northeast valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who police believe was stabbed on a bus in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police said officers responded to East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Lamb Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Monday after a stabbing was reported on a bus.

Officers found evidence that an incident occurred but were unable to locate the victim, police said in a news release.

“We believe the victim may have been injured in the incident and in need of medical assistance,” the department said in the news release.

Authorities said detectives obtained video footage that showed the victim getting stabbed by an unknown individual on the bus.

Both the victim and the suspect got off the bus and left in separate directions, police said.

“After extensive canvassing and follow-up, detectives have been unable to locate the victim,” the release said.

The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his 60’s with gray hair and a mustache, wearing a blue shirt with a stripe and gray pants.

Anyone who recognizes the victim in this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7355, or by email at j16292m@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.