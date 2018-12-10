Police look for suspect in central Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Sunday night in the central valley.

Terrible’s Car Wash & Lube at 330 N. Rancho Drive (Google)

A man in his 30s walked into the Terrible’s Car Wash & Lube at 330 N. Rancho Drive bleeding profusely from the neck, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

A clerk called 911 shortly after 11 p.m., Gordon said. The man was taken to a hospital where at 1:30 a.m. he was being treated for his wounds.

Police found a trail of blood outside the business and followed that trail to where Gordon said police believe the man was stabbed.

Gordon said police do not have a suspect in custody.