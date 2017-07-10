Police look for suspect in downtown Las Vegas stabbings

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they think stabbed two men in their 20s Sunday night near downtown.

The two men showed up with stab wounds at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center about 8:50 p.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said. He said it appeared they’d been stabbed in front of 433 N. 14th St., near East Bonanza Road and South Maryland Parkway.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, Gordon said, adding his injury was “substantial” but survivable as of early Monday. A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the back and released from the hospital.

Gordon said the attacker was last seen running north and then west from the scene. He was not in custody as of 2:15 a.m.

Detectives are investigating.

