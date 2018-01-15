Police look for suspects in east Las Vegas robbery attempt

A man was stabbed Monday morning after two men ran up to his car at an intersection and tried to rob him.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The stabbing was reported about 2:45 a.m. after the man drove himself to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man told police he was in his vehicle at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard when two other men ran up to his window and started screaming at him, Gordon said.

The man got out of his car and the would-be robbers tried to take his wallet and cellphone, Gordon said. The man was stabbed once in each arm during the struggle, but the robbers fled and none of his property was stolen.

Police are still searching for the suspects, Gordon said, and the man who was stabbed was treated and released from the hospital.

