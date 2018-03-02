Police looking for stabbing suspect in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a Friday morning stabbing in northeast Las Vegas that left one person hospitalized.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie, two people got into an argument before 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Timberlake Drive, near East Gowan Road, when a person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other individual one time in the face.

The suspect is described as a black adult male, who was wearing black pants and a black hoodie when he fled on foot.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The victim, an unidentified male adult, was transported to UMC Trauma. His condition was unknown early Friday.

