Police looking for suspect in central Las Vegas stabbing

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was stabbed Monday morning in the central valley.

998 Sierra Vista Drive, Las Vegas (Google)

Officers responded just after 5 a.m. to a 7-Eleven at 998 Sierra Vista Drive, near Cambridge Street, after a man in his 30s stumbled into the store and told the clerk he’d been stabbed, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The man has been hospitalized but is expected to survive. The stabber is still at large, Gordon said, but the man who was stabbed told police he knew his attacker.

Detectives are trying to determine what led up to the stabbing, which Gordon said happened somewhere in the area around the convenience store.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

