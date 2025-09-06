Police: Man stabbed to death in parking lot fight near Strip

A man was killed early Saturday during a fight in the parking lot near the 4500 block of Paradise Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release.

Police officers responded at about 12:27 a.m. to reports of a fight in the 4500 block of Paradise Road, near East Harmon Avenue, and found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the press release. Officers gave aid until medical personnel arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Detectives learned the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two suspects and was stabbed during the incident,” the press release said. “The suspects then fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.”

The cause of death, along with the man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The investigation remained ongoing. Police were asking anyone with any information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

