Police: Man stabbed passerby in the neck

A man is accused by Las Vegas police of stabbing a man in the neck and sitting in two separate stolen vehicles near Rancho High School.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Foremaster Lane and Bruce Street, where the caller said he saw a man in his friend’s stolen vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra, just before 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

According to his arrest report, the man arrested by Metro police is officially listed as John Doe, but verbally identified himself as Fernando Flores.

The caller stayed on the phone with police, then said Flores got out of the truck and into a black Hyundai Sonata parked behind the Tundra. Police said the Sonata was also reported stolen.

The caller told police Flores got out of the Sonata as another man walked past the car, when Flores then ran up behind the passerby, pulled out a knife about 3-4 inches long and stabbed him in the neck. The victim tried to get away from Flores, but Flores gave chase and kept trying to stab him, according to the arrest report.

Police arrived and arrested the attacker, and the victim was taken to University Medical Center to treat his injuries, which included cuts to his neck and temple. The victim told officers that he did not know his attacker, according to police.

Police said Flores tried to run away while in handcuffs as crime scene analysts were taking photographs of him.

Flores faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, obstructing a police officer and two counts of possessing stolen vehicles, according to court records. He is currently in custody and is due back in court on Monday.

