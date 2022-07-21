99°F
Police: North Las Vegas man stabbed father 17 times

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2022 - 8:44 am
 
Artem Manukyan (Metropolitan Police Department)
A North Las Vegas man has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies in the stabbing of his father.

Las Vegas police said Artem Manukyan, 37, was arrested after officers were called to a parking lot near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard on Sunday for a report of a man gravely injured on the ground near a vehicle.

Officers said in Manukyan’s arrest report that they found Manukyan’s father suffering from 17 stab wounds to his face, chest, arm, back and neck.

The victim was able to speak briefly with police after the 7:24 a.m. attack.

“During this questioning, officers were advised by the victim that he had been stabbed by his son as he was driving,” police wrote.

The victim was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. When police attempted to talk to him later, he was unable to do so given his injuries. Police said the victim lost a large amount of blood, had a “massive chest wound” and also suffered a shattered sternum.

Manukyan, police said, was found three blocks away from the crime scene covered in blood and with a cut on his hand. He declined to speak with police.

The suspect faces an additional 17 counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and was being held on Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on $150,000 bail.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

