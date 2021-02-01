Police: Shoplift suspect fatally stabbed by Henderson mall security

Henderson police said a fatal stabbing in a mall parking lot Sunday involved a private security officer who stabbed a shoplifting suspect after being threatened with a knife.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police said they were called to the 1300 block of West Sunset Road, the address for the Galleria at Sunset mall, at 5:40 p.m. Police said the call involved a confrontation between “an on-property security officer” and a 34-year-old man suspected of stealing merchandise from a store.

“The business’ 56-year-old security officer was alerted to the theft and attempted to retrieve the stolen merchandise from the male outside the business,” police said in a news release on Monday. “When confronted, the theft suspect brandished a knife.”

Police said “the officer then produced his own knife, which resulted in the theft suspect being stabbed.”

The stabbing victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday his name has not been released pending next of kin. The name of the security officer or the store he worked at were also not released.

Police said they wouldn’t release additional information on the case in the short-term, citing an ongoing investigation “to determine whether criminal charges are forthcoming.”

