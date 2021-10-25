76°F
Police surround apartment where stabbing suspect holed up

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 12:10 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police say a man wanted in connection with a stabbing was refusing to come out of an apartment in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday morning, prompting a police response that was expected to cause traffic delays.

Police said they responded to a stabbing in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, at 9:09 a.m. The victim was taken to Spring Mountain Hospital and was expected to survive.

“The suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment on property and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding,” police wrote in an email.

Police closed down Tropicana Avenue in the immediate area. Motorists were warned to look for alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

