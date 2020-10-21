60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Stabbings

Police surround barricaded apartment in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police at a barricade situation on Boulder Highway on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 7:59 am
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 8:08 am

Las Vegas police surrounded an apartment in the east valley early Wednesday where a person sought for questioning in a stabbing may be barricaded.

Few details were released, but more than a dozen police cars were observed in the parking lot of the The Suites, 4855 Boulder Highway, about 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
2
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
Sisolak: No new restrictions despite surge in COVID-19 cases in Nevada
3
Vegas icons David Copperfield, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top returning to Strip
Vegas icons David Copperfield, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top returning to Strip
4
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
Man records melee on pedestrian bridge in latest case of Strip violence
5
4 arrested after latest Las Vegas Strip shooting
4 arrested after latest Las Vegas Strip shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST