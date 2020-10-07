Police: Woman stabbed romantic rival in jealous rage

A Las Vegas woman has been charged with breaking into a home and stabbing another woman in the head out of jealousy over a romantic relationship, police said.

Mallory Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested Mallory Williams, 25, on suspicion of attempted murder and home invasion. Williams told police she went “crazy” on Sept. 30 after learning that the father of her children was dating another woman.

An arrest report for Williams said she found photos and texts on a phone proving the details of the new relationship.

“Williams said she became ‘crazy’ and started to argue with (her boyfriend),” an arrest report states. “She said she grabbed the knife from her kitchen and left the residence.”

Kicked in front door

Police said Williams took an 8-inch kitchen knife to the home of the woman dating her boyfriend, kicked in the front door of the residence and stabbed the victim in the head as the victim attempted to pepper-spray Williams.

“She admitted to slashing at (the victim) ‘more than 2 but less than 10 times’ with the knife,” police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and received five staples and nine stitches to the left side of her head, police said. Officers said they tracked down Williams and her vehicle in the parking lot of a liquor store on Twain Avenue.

“An officer approached the vehicle and looked inside the windows where he saw a large kitchen knife with a black handle and apparent blood on the blade sitting on the front passenger seat,” police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Williams is charged with attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon and home invasion while in possession of a deadly weapon. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 20. A police report identifies the defendant as Mallory Williams, while Justice Court records identify her as Mallory Ferguson Williams.

