Police: Woman stabbed wheelchair-bound man in unprovoked attack

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stabbing a wheelchair-bound man in the neck in what police described as an unprovoked attack.

Angela Dawn Carter (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Angela Dawn Carter, 53, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Carter indicates she was arrested in a July 20 incident in an alley in the 200 block of West Boston Avenue. A man was found slumped on the ground with stab wounds to the neck, but survived the attack.

“(The man) stated a female subject approach him as he was sitting in the alley on the east side of the 7-Eleven and asked him if he wanted to buy weed from her, to which he responded no,” police wrote. “She then grabbed him and stabbed him two times in the left side of his neck.”

Police located surveillance video showing the attack. They arrested Carter nearby. She told police, according to the report, “I did what I did.”

A police investigation showed the victim knew his attacker as “Angie from the block” and that the attack was unprovoked. Carter claimed in the police interview that at one point the victim uttered a racial slur during their encounter.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 20.

