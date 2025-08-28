Report reveals more details in Las Vegas stabbing case involving NBA star’s father

Quenton Brown, father of NBA star Jaylen Brown, makes his initial appearance involving a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday in west Las Vegas. Photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The father of a pro basketball star stabbed another man earlier this month amid a parking lot dispute that stemmed from the door of one vehicle hitting the door of the other vehicle, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.

Quenton Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown, attacked the man on Aug. 20 over an argument about a “door ding,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The report said a man and his girlfriend — both of their names were redacted from the arrest report — were sitting in a car in a parking lot area of All American Park in west Las Vegas when an SUV parked next to them.

A “very tall” man later identified as Brown then got out of the passenger side of the SUV and the SUV’s door hit the car’s driver’s side door, the report said, citing a police interview with the girlfriend.

The woman told police that her boyfriend got out of his vehicle to question Brown about the incident. Brown then called the boyfriend a derogatory name and started to walk away while saying “it was just a bump,” the report said.

After Brown turned to walk away, the boyfriend then “slapped a side mirror on the SUV,” which got Brown’s attention, the report said.

According to the girlfriend and other witnesses, Brown asked the boyfriend “if he wanted to go.”

The girlfriend told police she thought her boyfriend had turned around to begin to walk to a more open area to fight, but it was then, the report alleged, that Brown attacked him with “an unknown object.”

Brown, a 7-foot-tall man who weighs close to 300 pounds, attacked the other man, who measures 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs about 160 pounds, with “an unknown sharp object,” according to multiple witnesses, the report said.

A ‘horrific tragedy’

The man, identified by TMZ as Las Vegas youth football coach Cross Tupuola, was transported to University Medical Center that evening.

According to a doctor who was interviewed by police, Tupuola sustained a “stab wound in the middle of his back, a stab wound in his upper right chest area, a defensive wound to his left hand that penetrated his tendons, a broken rib, and a slice wound that necessitated a partial gastrectomy.”

During the gastrectomy, “part of his digestive system” was removed, according to the doctor.

A social media post from earlier this week on the Vegas Strong youth football league account asked for donations to help Tupuola and his family after he “recently suffered a horrific tragedy that changed his life.”

The post noted that Tupuola “now faces a long, challenging road to recovery.” Vegas Strong is a subsidiary of the Vegas Youth Sports nonprofit organization.

The league features players between the ages of eight and 14 in Las Vegas. Tupuola’s condition was unknown as of Wednesday night, though a UMC representative said in an email that he was no longer at the hospital.

Brown was arrested and faces several charges including attempted murder, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

A judge set his bail at $300,000 on Aug. 21. A search of the Clark County Detention Center’s online roster Wednesday showed that Brown was still at the jail.

Prosecutors reject self-defense argument

Brown’s next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 before Judge Kristal Bradford.

In Brown’s Aug. 21 court appearance, defense attorney Arnold Weinstock argued that Brown, a former pro boxer, acted in self-defense.

“My client was basically the victim in this case,” Weinstock said. “He was in a vehicle when the alleged victim in this case actually attacked the car that my client was in.”

Prosecutors rejected that argument.

“Because the defendant challenged the victim to a fight in this case, that precludes him from claiming self-defense, not that that would even be an option in this case because he attacked the victim from behind,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Richard Scow on Aug. 21.

A message for Weinstock was not immediately returned Wednesday night.

A four-time NBA all-star, Jaylen Brown was part of the 2024 Celtics team that won the National Basketball Association championship. He was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

As of Wednesday, Brown had not commented publicly about his father’s arrest.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.