Rider stabbed during fight on RTC bus; man arrested

Sean Meier, 46, was charged with attempted murder, but he told police he acted in self-defense.

A man stabbed another man in the chest and neck during a fight on a Regional Transportation Commission bus last month.

Sean Meier, 46, was charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed a man who boarded the bus near Tropicana and Fort Apache on May 28.

The man sat down next to Meier on the bus and after Meier moved seats, an argument escalated to a fight. Video surveillance from inside the bus showed Meier pull out a sharp object and stab the other man in the chest and twice in the neck, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The bus driver told police he stopped the bus multiple times to try and get the two men to exit the bus. Meier fled the area after the fight. The man was taken to University Medical Center where he needed surgery.

Police looked up Meier’s bus account that he used to pay when boarding the bus to identify him as the suspect. Meier was arrested last week and told police he acted in self-defense and admitted to stabbing the man. Police noted that Meier never contacted police after fleeing the area.

Meier is due in court on July 5 and remains in custody on $25,000 bail.

