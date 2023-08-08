95°F
Stabbings

Road rage suspected in stabbing outside Las Vegas elementary school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 7:56 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2023 - 8:13 pm
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was stabbed near a park not far from an elementary school in southwest Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, according to Las Vegas police.

A woman stabbed a man near a park “in close proximity” to Steele Elementary School on South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Robindale Road, just after 3:30 p.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Patricia Heldt. She said the man came to the school after he was stabbed.

The stabbing appeared to be connected to road rage, Heldt said.

Heldt said the man was taken to a local hospital. The woman left the scene, but returned after officers called her. She is in custody, according to Heldt.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

