Roommate argument leaves one dead after stabbing

A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate on Saturday morning in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release.

Police say the department received a report of a stabbing around 3:50 a.m. Arriving officers found a man suffering from stab wounds and provided aid; however, when medical personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead, according to Metro.

During the homicide investigation, police said detectives learned the two roommates were arguing before the situation turned violent.

The roommate, later identified as Christian Bryant, 39, left the scene but was later taken into custody, the press release states.

Bryant was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, police said.

Anyone with any information about this stabbing is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide

Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.